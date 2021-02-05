Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.00 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

