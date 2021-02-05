Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

