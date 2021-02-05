Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.