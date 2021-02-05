Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $286.45 on Friday. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

