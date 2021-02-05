Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Issued By Truist Securiti

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

