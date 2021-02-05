Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.53 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

