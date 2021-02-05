Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $18.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.00 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,653.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,116.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

