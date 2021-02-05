Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

