Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $24.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,425.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,301.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,879,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

