Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.56 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,425.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,301.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

