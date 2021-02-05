Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after buying an additional 3,545,188 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

