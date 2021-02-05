Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Raised by Analyst

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.