Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Increased by DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

OPBK stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

