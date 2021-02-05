Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.