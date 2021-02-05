Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Lifted by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

