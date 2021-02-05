Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $10.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.24 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.04. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.