Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE GL opened at $93.03 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,555 shares of company stock worth $7,259,854. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

