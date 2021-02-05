Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

