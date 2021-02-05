Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

