Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increased by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

