Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.76

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $142.76 and last traded at $142.57, with a volume of 598856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Get Q2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Q2 by 216.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.