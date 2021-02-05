Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $13.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $59.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $66.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $76.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $86.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $98.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

