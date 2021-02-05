Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $16.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $17.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $61.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $75.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $91.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $107.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $125.82 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,653.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

