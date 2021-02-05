Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

