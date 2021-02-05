Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $13.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $59.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $66.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $76.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $86.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $98.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,787.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,648.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

