Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

