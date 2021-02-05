Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

