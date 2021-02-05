Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SIX opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.