Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

SCHW stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,466,000 after buying an additional 664,044 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.