Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $286.45 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

