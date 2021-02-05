Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

TSE:CS opened at C$2.85 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -712.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.79.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

