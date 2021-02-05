Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $566.20 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

