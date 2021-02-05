Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.