QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $404,274.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

