Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Tops $194,573.83

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $194,573.83 and $50,722.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

