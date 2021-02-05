Qcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $507.49 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and $507.49 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

