QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.63 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

