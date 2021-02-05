Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Qorvo by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.