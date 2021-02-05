Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $378.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Qtum has a market cap of $378.97 million and approximately $627.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00010067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,135,276 coins and its circulating supply is 97,615,856 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.