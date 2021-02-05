Qtum Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $378.97 million and approximately $627.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00010067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,135,276 coins and its circulating supply is 97,615,856 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.