QuadrantProtocol Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $9.61 million and $213,415.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.01179275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.04 or 0.06002504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

