QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. 1,380,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

