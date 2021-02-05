Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.71

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $24.51. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 87,663 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,078 shares of company stock worth $5,233,477. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

