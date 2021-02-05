Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.71

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $24.51. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 87,663 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,078 shares of company stock worth $5,233,477. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.