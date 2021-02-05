Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $75.95. 686,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

