Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 51.2% Higher This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $32.45 million and $2.13 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

