Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,684.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $78,684.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00219830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009962 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

