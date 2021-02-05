Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $24.58 million and $81,083.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00221547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002189 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009838 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,215,896 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

