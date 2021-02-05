QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.90. 10,236,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,541,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

