QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.68 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.