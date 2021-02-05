Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 26.1% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.85% of Raymond James worth $111,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,214 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 13,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,302. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

